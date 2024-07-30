MLA inaugurates 33KV sub-station

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority for providing infrastructure facilities in all villages. On Monday, he inaugurated 33 KV electrical sub-station at a cost of Rs 5 crore at Akkacheruvupadu village of Nellore rural mandal.

Addressing the gathering, he said that number villages in Nellore rural mandal are still lacking infrastructure facilities due to the negligence of previous YSRCP government. He claimed that this sub-station will give relief to the people living in the surrounding villages from unscheduled power cuts.

The MLA informed that he already brought issues related to provision of infrastructure facilities like drinking water, roads, sanitation etc., to the CM’s notice, who positively responded and assured to sanction funds. He assured to provide infrastructure facilities for the poor and middleclass people living in Kothuru Panchayat. TDP leaders Doddapaneni Raja Naidu, Bathala Krishna, Palnati Masthan Naidu, Manbepalle Raghu and others were present.