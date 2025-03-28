MLA inaugurates ‘Dronacharya Urban Forest’ in Dhone

Dhone (Nandyal district): Dhone MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy formally inaugurated ‘Dronacharya Urban Forest’, which has been developed in front of Government Hospital in Dhone on Thursday. As part of the event, the MLA along with other officials and environmental enthusiasts, participated in a tree plantation drive, symbolising the beginning of this green initiative aimed at enhancing town’s ecological balance and public well-being.

During the event, MLA Jayasurya Prakash Reddy emphasised the importance of urban green spaces in promoting a healthier lifestyle and environmental sustainability. He announced that the newly developed urban forest would not only serve as a recreational hub but also offer a range of facilities to encourage fitness, relaxation, and nature conservation.

Understanding the necessity of water in maintaining greenery and wildlife within the urban forest, Prakash Reddy assured that he would personally fund installation of a borewell to ensure continuous water supply.

MLA Prakash Reddy expressed confidence that this initiative would set a new benchmark for urban greenery and public wellness projects in the region. He urged citizens to actively participate in maintaining urban forest and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

DFO Naga Maheshwari, sub-DFO Surya Chandra Raju, local public representatives, government officials, environmental activists, and a large number of town residents participated in the event.