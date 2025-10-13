MLA inspects developmental works

Ongole: MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao inspected multiple development projects, including the expansion of Gandhi Park Road, the construction of a new market CC road, and the improvement of the flyover near KIMS Hospital on Guntur Road here on Sunday.

During his morning inspection, the MLA reviewed the Rs 50 lakh road expansion and development works at Gandhi Park, followed by road widening at the new market and cement road and drainage construction at KIMS flyover on Guntur Road. Janardhana Rao instructed officials and contractors to work without negligence or corruption, emphasising that quality work earns public appreciation and enhances the government’s reputation. He directed them to complete projects ahead of schedule while maintaining quality standards.

OUDA Chairman Shaik Reyaz, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, AMC Chairman Rachagarla Venkat Rao, Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, Ongole town TDP President Bandaru Madan, leaders, and officials participated in the inspection.