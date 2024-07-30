MLA inspects Gopailanka outfall sluice amid flood concerns

Amalapuram(Dr B R AmbedkarKonaseema district): Amalapuram MLA Aitabathula Ananda Rao conducted an inspection of the Gopailanka outfall sluice in Allavaram mandal on Monday, following concerns over its malfunction and the risk of flooding in the area.

The sluice doors have been ineffective due to poor maintenance, leading to floodwater overflowing into the drain and threatening to inundate Allavaram and nearby villages.

The floodwater has already reached Allavaram’s main road, heightening fears of extensive damage. MLA Ananda Rao expressed anger over the maintenance failure and stressed that immediate action was needed. He demanded officials to identify those responsible for the poor maintenance of the outfall sluice and prepare proposals for urgent repairs.

The MLA also indicated that he would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu. He said that nearly 5,000 acres of crops have been affected due to the sluice’s failure, which is designed to close automatically during floods but it is currently inoperative due to mismanagement. Ananda Rao directed irrigation officials to compile a detailed report on the situation for government review. He warned that further rise in floodwaters could lead to significant damage to crops spread over thousands of acres.