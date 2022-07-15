MLA Jaggireddy escapes a mishap while visiting flood hit areas in Konaseema

With the heavy rains in the upper states, Godavari river rages with heavy inflow. Along with the catchment areas of the Godavari river, Konaseema is also witnessing heavy floods inundating Lanka villages in the district.

The officials who have taken action are evacuating the people of Lanka village to safe places. On the other hand, as the villages of Lanka are caught in the flood public representatives are visiting the flood victims in boats.

Recently, Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jaggireddy, who was going to visit the flood victims in Varadampu village in Alamuru Mandal met with an accident. MLA was visiting the Badugu Vani village along with many activists in the boat.

As the flood water reached inside the boat, the boat overturned. The fishermen who drove the boat are alerted and saved MLA Chirla Jaggireddy from danger.