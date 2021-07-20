MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy urges youth not to fall in Naidu's trap

Tadepalli: Privilege Committee chairman and MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy slammed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for provoking the unemployed youth by making false propaganda against the State government's job calendar.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Monday, the MLA said that it has become a habit for TDP leaders to criticise the government, right from welfare schemes to the job calendar.

He stated that the opposition leaders have been making false propaganda on the job calendar and questioned Chandrababu Naidu how many jobs were given during his 14-year rule.

He said that the State government provided 1.84 lakh jobs in the last two years, excluding 51,000 RTC employees that were regularised, 4 lakh outsourcing jobs and 20,000 jobs on contract basis.

Govardhan Reddy said that the Opposition has been creating unnecessary confusion on the job calendar. He stated that every year a job calendar will be released based on vacancies. He also appealed to the Left parties and student unions, not to fall in the trap of Chandrababu Naidu.

Recalling the TDP's election promise, the MLA said that it was Chandrababu Naidu who cheated the youth by assuring them to provide jobs to one person in every family and unemployment stipend. He said that Chandrababu Naidu had given only 8042 jobs during his tenure.

As promised during elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given jobs to the unemployed youth through village/ward secretariats, he said and added that Chandrababu had called for protests to tarnish the State government's image.

The MLA recalled that it was Chandrababu Naidu who had encouraged privatisation by bringing contract and outsourced jobs in the place of government jobs.