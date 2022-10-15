MLA Kurasala Kannababu inaugurates Anganwadi complex

Kakinada: KaKinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu stated that pre-schools are essential for overall child development and Coromandel has created a platform for government. Kannababu and Coromandel Plant unit head Srinivasa Rao inaugurated Anganwadi complex at Harbourpet area of Vakalapudi in Kakinada rural on Friday.

MLA Kannababu inspected the rooms in the complex and appreciated the Coromandel team for coming forward to construct Anganwadi in Harbour locality.

Unit head Srinivasa Rao said, following a request from local villagers, this project was started in March and completed in September 2022. He said the 1,000 SFT building comprises two pre-schools in a single complex with a common kitchen and toilets with running water. A total of 45 pre-school children will be studying here. Other services of Anganwadi such as maternal and childcare, immunisation, nutritious food distribution, menstrual hygiene kits distribution would be delivered from this complex for a population of 3,000 residing in Harbourpet, he added. Srinivasa Rao thanked the MLA and villagers for giving such an opportunity to serve the children and mothers under CSR.

Coromandel will be on the forefront to serve the local communities under CSR, he added.