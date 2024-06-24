Live
MLA promises to solve Anganwadi problems
Highlights
Narasaraopet: MLA GV Anjaneyulu assured that he will solve the problems of Anganwadi workers and teachers.
Anganwadi workers and teachers felicitated him in Vinukonda on Sunday. Later, they submitted a memorandum requesting him to solve their problems.
Responding to their request, Anjaneyulu recalled that the TDP government gave respect to Anganwadi workers and teachers. He recalled that the TDP government had hiked their salaries.
He instructed them to render better medical services to the below five-year-old children.
He assured them that they will get good news very soon and recalled that an Anganwadi teacher became MLA. He attributed that credit to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
