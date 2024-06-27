MLA promises to solve problems of Asha workers

Rajamahendravaram : MLA Adireddy Srinivas conducted a meeting with Asha workers at Rajahmundry Government Hospital on Wednesday. Many Asha workers explained their problems to him. Workers said there are no minimum facilities provided in the hospital for pregnant women.

They informed that they are not even given a chance to sit and are not even allowed inside. The Asha workers complained to the MLA that doctors getting are angry when they bring patients in serious condition.

Speaking at the meeting, he promised to bring the problems of Asha workers to the attention of the government and solve them.

He said a healthy Rajahmundry is our goal and everyone should extend support. He said that it is the responsibility of Asha workers to bring the pregnant women to the hospital safely and drop them back to their destinations.

He said that every 15 days he will hold a meeting at the hospital, talk to the patients and enquire problems.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Lakshmi Suryaprabha explained precautions for the pregnant women’s safety to the Asha workers. She agreed to allocate a room for Asha workers. However, she advised them to wear a uniform and identity card. District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao and hospital staff participated.