- Police issues traffic advisory on unveiling of Telangana Talli statue
- Eureka! Click on Meeseva App to avail slew of services in a jiffy
- HMWSSB MD inspects drinking water arrangements
- PCC chief urges partymen to make Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu a grand success
- Praja palana Vijayotsavalu: CM felicitates singer Rahul Sipligunj
- Ayyappa devotees demand more special trains to Sabarimala
- Adivasi Poru Garjana Sabha to Take Place in Indravelli Today
- iPhone 17 Air: Apple's Slimmest Design Yet, Launching in 2025
- Google’s new AI model outperforms best weather forecast system
- The role of student leadership programmes in business schools
MLA says ‘lucky’ to work under CM Naidu
Nellore: Describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a great humanist, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy stated that she feels fortunate to work as an MLA under Naidu’s leadership in the district.
On Sunday, she distributed cheques worth Rs 8.5 lakh under CM Relief Fund to the beneficiaries at her residence in Nellore city.
The MLA lauded that Chandrababu Naidu is striving hard for the development of the State despite severe financial hurdles. She said the CM is keen on fulfilling the promises made to the people related to the various developmental works in a phased manner. The MLA urged people to extend their cooperation to Naidu’s government for taking up more projects in coming days.
