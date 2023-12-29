MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy participates in Gadapa Gadapaku program

MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy participates the Gadapa Gadapaku program organized under the guidance of Councilor Murali Ward In-charge Anjaneyulu in the 20th Ward Lalita Nagar, Nandyala Municipality. The program is part of the state government's ambitious initiative to reach out to every household and provide details about the government schemes. The local residents are pleased to learn about the various schemes offered by the government.

MLA expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his efforts in working for the welfare of the people. The MLA also criticised the Telugu Desam leaders for their attempts to block the distribution of house plots to the poor and for making false promises during election times.

Several dignitaries were present during the program, including MLC Ishaq Bhasha, Municipal Chairperson Mabunnisa, AP SPDCL Director Sasikala Reddy, and YCP leaders Desam Sudhakar Reddy, Gopal Reddy, Raghuram Reddy, Ramana Reddy, Govind Reddy, Ajay, Sai, Dish Ramana, Parthudu, Jalil, Madhu, Shankar, Seenu. Additionally, revenue officers, secretariat staff, municipal officers, and ward volunteers actively participated in the program.

