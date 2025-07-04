MLA slams govt over cancelled road tenders in Holagunda

Kurnool: Alur YSR Congress party MLA Busaine Virupakshi launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh coalition government for cancelling tenders related to a crucial road project in Holagunda mandal.

Speaking to media persons during a visit to Hebbatam village, where he inspected paddy transplantation along the roadside, the MLA expressed serious concern over the poor condition of the 30-kilometer stretch between Dhanapuram and Holagunda.

He stated that the previous YSRCP government had approved tenders worth Rs.69 crore for the project, but the current regime scrapped them without justification.

Virupakshi said the deteriorating condition of the road is causing immense hardship to local residents.

“Travel has become a nightmare. Despite tall claims by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan about creating pothole-free roads, nothing has been done on the ground,” he remarked.

“As our leader Jagan Mohan Reddy rightly said, Chandrababu’s promises are a guaranteed betrayal,” he added. The MLA also mentioned that due to the road’s condition, bus services were being cancelled, but he intervened and urged depot officials to resume them.

Targeting Pawan Kalyan, who currently holds the Panchayati Raj portfolio, Virupakshi accused him of showing zero accountability.

“You made promises during elections. Now, where is your commitment? You may be good at making films, but politics requires real work,” he said. He further alleged that the coalition government has taken loans amounting to Rs.1.61 lakh crore but has failed to deliver on key initiatives such as the Super Six welfare schemes.

“Even Amaravati, which was promised to be developed as a world-class capital, hasn’t seen a single brick laid,” he said.

Demanding urgent re-tendering of the Dhanapuram–Holagunda road project, the MLA also called on Adoni MLA Parthasarathi to take responsibility, noting that a portion of the road falls within his constituency.

He warned that if Pawan Kalyan fails to respond, YSRCP workers will be compelled to stage protests around his party office. The event saw participation from party leaders across various levels, including mandal conveners, ZPTCs, MPPs, and grassroots functionaries.