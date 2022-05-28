MLA Sridhar Reddy suffers heart attack

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy suffered a mild heart stroke on Friday afternoon and his condition is stable now. When the MLA complained of chest pain, his family members initially shifted him to local Apollo hospital and they suggested for some advanced treatment in Chennai. Then he was shifted to Chennai Apollo hospitals and his brother and YSR Congress state secretary K Giridhar Reddy said condition of Sridhar is stable. Agriculture Minister and relative of Sridhar Reddy, K Govardhan Reddy, rushed to the residence and monitored treatment arrangements. Party senior leaders V Vijayasai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others also enquired about health status of legislator.