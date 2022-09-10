MLA starts Tirupati to Rayachoti bus service

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the temple city is witnessing rapid development in all spares under YSRCP government rule. Participating in 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam' at Narayanapuram in 3rd division here on Friday, the MLA said the welfare programs launched by the state for the welfare of poor were yielding good results.

MLA handed over the pamphlets explaining development activities to all residents of area. He said the YSRCP government was committed to development of Tirupati and urged the cadre to focus on public problems in their areas. Later, the MLA inaugurated a new RTC bus service to Rayachoti from Tirupati and purchased a ticket marking the formal inauguration of the service.

He said the RTC was providing safe and quality service to all rural areas connecting Tirupati and the services were more useful to farmers, milk suppliers and students.