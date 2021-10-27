  • Menu
MLA thanks CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning lift irrigation scheme for Putluru

Singanamala MLA A Jonnalagadda Padmavathi and Aluri Sambasiva Reddy thanking Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning lift irrigation scheme for the drought-stricken village Putluru, at Tadepalli on Wednesday.
Highlights

Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi and her husband Aluru Sambasiva Reddy, Chairman of Schools Regulatory Commission, together met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli and thanked him for sanctioning lift irrigation scheme for lifting water from Gandikota project to drought-stricken village Putluru

Singanamala (Anantapur): Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi and her husband Aluru Sambasiva Reddy, Chairman of Schools Regulatory Commission, together met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli and thanked him for sanctioning lift irrigation scheme for lifting water from Gandikota project to drought-stricken village Putluru.

The MLA has strived hard keeping in view the problems faced by the villagers for irrigation and for drinking purposes.

The couple thanked the chief minister for approving the first phase DPR of the lift irrigation project.

