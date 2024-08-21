  • Menu
MLA to bring up an action plan to develop fishing harbour

MLA to bring up an action plan to develop fishing harbour
Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav assured that he would make all the efforts to develop fishing...

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav assured that he would make all the efforts to develop fishing harbour and an action plan will be made along with allotment of necessary funds for it.

Visiting the fishing harbour and fish market here on Tuesday, the MLA interacted with local leaders and boat owners and checked on the challenges they face. He also enquired about the problems experienced by the fishermen at the fishing harbour.Vasu Potnuru

Issues like sanitation problems, setting up of new markets and fish storage, etc. were discussed by the community with the MLA.

Responding to them, Vamsi Krishna mentioned that necessary funds would be allocated to resolve the issues experienced by the community. The harbour will be completely modernised with the support of the Central government, he said.

Earlier the MLA visited Goddess Gangamma Temple and offered prayers at the shrine.

