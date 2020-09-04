MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad terms Chandrababu Naidu as non-resident Opposition leader

Amaravati: Terming Chandrababu Naidu as non-resident Opposition leader of Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad slammed him for the indifference shown in times of pandemic but had come to town for political considerations.



Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said Chandrababu has been an irresponsible Opposition leader, residing outside the state during the pandemic and coming only to console TDP leaders Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra, who were released on bail.

Chandrababu did not move out of his Hyderabad home for six months, made no efforts to console people in times of pandemic, has not visited the state when 10 people died in Ramesh hospital fire accident, nor when 10 others died in Vizag gas leak mishap but came down running to console TDP leaders, who were out on bail and facing serious charges, he said.

He recalled how Naidu shifted from Hyderabad to Vijayawada after the 'Cash for Vote' case and again went to Hyderabad fearing inquiries by the state.

The MLA said Naidu's 40-year-experience in politics was of no use to people but helped him only to make his son MLC and Minister. The MLA questioned Naidu of the corruption during Krishna Pushkaralu and reminded what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about him with regard to Polavaram Project corruption.

Reacting to the allegations of TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on illegal mining in Mylavaram constituency, the MLA said it was Devineni Uma, who got the lease to mining of quarries in the area and used to collect money from quarry and crusher owners illegally. He has been hindering the distribution of house site pattas to poor in Mylavaram by bringing up the controversies on land sites, he added.