MLA Vasantha Krishnaprasad Leads Door-to-Door Campaigning in Kondapalli Municipality

MLA Vasantha Krishna prasad, the candidate of Mylavaram Constituency, recently led a door-to-door campaigning effort in wards 12, 13, and 14 of Kondapalli Municipality. The campaign aimed to connect with residents and garner support for the upcoming general elections.

During the campaign, Krishna prasad, along with supporters from BJP, Janasena, and Telugu Desam party, visited every household to greet the residents and urge them to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections. The candidate's presence and interaction with voters were well-received by the community.



Various leaders from the BJP, Janasena, and Telugu Desam party, as well as ward councilors and activists, joined Krishnaprasad in this initiative. The collaborative effort demonstrated solidarity and determination among the supporters.



The door-to-door campaigning in Kondapalli Municipality highlighted the commitment of MLA Vasantha Krishnaprasad and the united front of the political parties supporting him in the Mylavaram Constituency. This grassroots approach aims to engage with voters on a personal level and secure their trust and confidence in the upcoming elections.

