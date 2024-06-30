MLAs call for detailed investigation into irregularities at AU

Visakhapatnam : The public representatives of the alliance parties expressed their ire over Andhra University former Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy for converting the reputed institution into a political centre.

Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Visakhpatnam east segment MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and south constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav appealed to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer to conduct a thorough investigation into the irregularities at AU and take stringent action against those involved in such irregularities.

After visiting Andhra University on Saturday, Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh said no corrupt person will be spared even though they submit their resignation to their posts in the varsity. He alleged that the AU image was ruined during the YSRCP government and more so during Prasad Reddy’s administration.

Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao alleged that about Rs 100 crore corruption took place during the former VC’s regime. A detailed inquiry would be launched against the irregularities that took place in the varsity and officials should be punished, he added.

South constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said that the former Vice Chancellor served as a YSRCP activist and misused his post by diverting funds and recruited ineligible candidates. The former VC appointed hundreds of persons even though they were not qualified and turned the varsity into a rehabilitation centre, he said.

The alliance party MLAs alleged that the YSRCP leaders were given PG degrees by introducing a revaluation system like no other university did in the world. They alleged that the former VC served for the party during the general elections by distributing YSRCP flags and cash from AU.

They also expressed anger over Prasad Reddy for harassing the staff, students and prevented those who opposed him.

The former VC appointed a private security wing for his protection by spending lakhs of rupees.

The MLAs expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, the standard of education at AU would improve and bring back its lost glory. The activists raised slogans against the former VC during the visit.