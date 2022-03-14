MLAs from Reddy, SC categories eye Cabinet berths

Nellore: Amid huge speculations on confirmed berth in the State Cabinet to Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy, there is a confusion among political analysts whether the YSRCP leadership will accord top priority for seniors in the party and the legislators representing the SC category.

Last time, according to sources, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy's name was almost confirmed and suddenly the name was replaced with Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Two legislators from Nellore district were picked into the Cabinet in 2019 and Govardhan Reddy missed the opportunity. A Cabinet berth fell vacant following the sudden demise of Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and observers opine that this time Govardhan Reddy would be accommodated during the Cabinet reshuffle.

Govardhan has been serving the party for a long time and is currently serving as the district YSRCP convener. He should have been inducted into the State Cabinet immediately after the formation of the YSRCP government, and giving him a chance this time would provide encouragement to the party cadre, say analysts.

Former Minister and Venkatagiri legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is having rich experience and he was not considered last time. Now, he is also expecting a Cabinet berth. But there are seven legislators representing the Reddy community out of 10 constituencies and only one would be picked this time.

There would be a tight competition between Ramanarayana Reddy and Govardhan Reddy if the ruling party prefers a person from the Reddy community. In fact, there is a severe competition among the community members across the State. There are also speculations that spouse of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Srikeerthi, would contest from Atmakur constituency and she would be offered a position in the Cabinet as a token of gratitude.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav is from BC category and there is no legislator to replace him in the district. Two legislators are from SC community at Gudur and Sullurpet and they are pinning hopes on caste equation. Now, these constituencies are going to be part of Balaji district.

They say SC category should also be considered since they have been serving the party for many years and winning the polls amid huge competition.