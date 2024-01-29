MLAs Mekapati and Kotam Reddy clarifies on cross voting in MLC polls

Amaravati: MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy once again clarified that they did not commit cross voting in the MLC elections. Both defied the government whip and voted for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate. Earlier, YCP had filed a complaint to the Speaker's office to disqualify the four MLAs who were reprimanded by the party whip. With that, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram issued show cause notices. MLAs were made clear to answer. MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy came to his office to meet the Speaker.

MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy once again clarified that cross voting was not done in the MLC elections. He reminded that the MLC elections will be held in secret voting system. He concluded that there was no evidence to take action against him. Chandrasekhar Reddy explained that they have sought time to reply regarding the show cause notice. They said they were not given time. He reminded that his health is not good and he has also submitted a medical certificate. Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy clarified that he has undergone three stunts and his health is still intact. Mekapati fumed that they are eager to take action against them and demanded an answer whether the Telugu Desam Party will hunt down the rebels. Another MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy clarified that they have asked the Speaker to give time regarding the show cause notices. They explained that the Speaker refused to give them time. He said that he will meet the Speaker and after meeting the details will be given to the media.

Mekapati lashed out at CM Jagan. They were angry that they are acting in a way that they can do anything if they have the power. He said that many people are criticizing CM Jagan without resigning. He satirized in his own style that CM Jagan is a great person who is facing all kinds of criticism.