MLAs support public demand for rational division of Prakasam district

Ongole: MLAs, irrespective of their parties, are supporting the public, who were demanding the government to divide Prakasam district to boost up the development of regions, but not for political gains.

The draft notification by the government divided Prakasam district into three parts, by carving out Chirala, Parchur and Addanki Assembly constituencies to form Bapatla district joining with other constituencies from Guntur district, cutting out Kandukur Assembly constituency to include in Nellore district and kept remaining part as Prakasam district.

However, people from Markapuram, Yerragondapalem, Giddalur, Kanigiri, Darsi, Kandukur and Addanki opposed the government's decision and launched protests and hunger strikes.

Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravi Kumar and YSRCP in-charge Bachina Krishna Chaitanya separately met District Collector Pravin Kumar and explained the concerns of local public. They informed that Addanki is nearer to Ongole than Bapatla and it wastes time and money of the public to go to new district headquarters for work. Similarly, Kandukur MLA Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to continue the constituency in Prakasam district. A delegation of TDP senior leaders Divi Sivaram, Pothula Ramarao and others along with the district leaders met the Collector and submitted a representation demanding the same. The leaders explained that Prakasam district people, irrespective of the constituencies, fought for the Ramayapatnam port and it is an injustice to snatch away it just at the time of its realisation in the name of districts' division.

The people from Markapuram and other western Assembly constituencies in the district are demanding a district with Markapuram as headquarters. They are justifying the demand by quoting that the area is neglected for decades as it is about 150 kilometres distant from Ongole. Now, as Veligonda project is about to complete in a few years at last, the public is demanding the government give the region a chance to develop by utilising the local infrastructure. In a meeting held by Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh at Yerragondapalem, locals demanded him to ask for Markapuram district, if not, to convince the government to include the constituency in the proposed Narasarao Pet district. YSRCP MLA from Giddalur Anna Rambabu met District Collector Pravin Kumar, along with the public representatives from local bodies on Thursday. He also requested the government to form Nallamala district with district headquarters.

TDP Ongole parliament president Dr Nukasani Balaji and leaders from western Prakasam region demanded the government to listen to the public and respect their demands.