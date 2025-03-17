MLC, MLA attend temple consecration ceremony

Live
A grand consecration ceremony was held at the newly-constructed temple in Thyagaraja Colony, Siddavatam Road, Badvel town on Sunday.
The event included the installation of idols of Sita Rama Anjaneya Swamy, Thyagaraja Swamy, Poleramma Thalli and Sharada Devi.
MLC D C Govind Reddy and MLA Dr Sudhamma visited the temple, offered special prayers and received blessings from the temple priests, who recited Vedic hymns and distributed Teertha Prasadams.
Municipal Chairman Rajagopal Reddy, municipal town president Sundar Ramireddy, Councillor Rajini, Singasani Rajesh and others participated in the event.
