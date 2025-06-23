MLC Naga Babu tours North Andhra

Vizianagaram: JanaSena Party General Secretary and MLC, Konidela Naga Babu recently embarked on a tour of North Andhra, covering the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.

During his visit, he conducted a series of extensive review meetings with party leaders from these areas. The discussions focused on developing strategies to strengthen the party, promote leadership development at the grassroots level, and enhance the engagement and initiative of party cadres.

Naga Babu held one-on-one meetings at various levels including mandal, constituency, and district, instructing party leaders to implement action plans aimed at reinforcing the party’s local presence.

The review session featured Nellimarla MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi, who shared her experiences and insights from her constituency.

She highlighted the need to rebuild the party’s grassroots strength, understand local issues, and regain public trust through targeted outreach efforts. Madhavi also emphasised the importance of organizing micro-level discussions, training programs, and people-centric campaigns in every mandal, in line with the party’s guiding principles.

Leaders from North Andhra districts, constituency in-charges, youth leaders, representatives from the women’s wing, and active party workers attended the meeting. Naga Babu instructed the cadre and leaders to strengthen the party at the village level and maintain positive relations with the public.