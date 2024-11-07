MLCP at Siripuram likely to be operational by new year

Visakhapatnam : The most awaited parking facility that progressed at a snail’s pace earlier gains momentum.

After a long gap, work pertaining to a multilevel car parking project (MLCP) picks up pace at Siripuram.

Aimed at easing parking woes and streamlining traffic, the MLCP in the area is all set to be operational by the new year. In a move towards easing vehicular congestion and overcoming traffic bottlenecks, a multi-level car parking (MLCP) along with two-wheeler parking facility was initiated during the YSRCP’s tenure and the work for the project commenced in 2022.

The first-of-its-kind multi-level car parking facility in Andhra Pradesh is stretched up to 1.35 acres. Currently, such facilities are available in Kolkata, Pune, Chennai and New Delhi.

Given the critical need for car parking in the area, the VMRDA initiated the MLCP that comes with a number of advantages such as optimal utilisation of space, low maintenance and operational cost, low construction cost (owing to the prefabrication), secure and environment-friendly nature (the underground implementation renders the outdoor space free for landscaping), along with saving cost for builders, saving height, depth, etc.

All basic necessities like drinking water, toilets, DG sets, firefighting facility and security will be provided at the MLCP.

A joint venture of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML), the MLCP was initiated at a cost of Rs.80 crore. Even as work for the project commenced in 2022, it did not progress much then.

Due to the negligence of the previous YSRCP government, the project came to a halt. With this, the project cost has increased to Rs 89 crore. The new NDA government is planning to allocate additional floors to IT related companies in the seven-storied complex. In future, a number of IT companies are expected to set up their shops in Visakhapatnam as the new government decided to develop the city as an IT hub.

A portion of the multi-level car parking spaces will also be utilised for commercial purposes. About 800 cars and 700-plus two-wheelers can be accommodated in the facility.

Apart from the three-floored cellars, the ground floor and the third to the seventh floor will be dedicated to commercial purposes. A total of 3.51 lakh square feet built up area will be made available in the complex.

In Visakhapatnam, there are a very few dedicated parking spaces. Even in busy localities such as Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka, Maddilapalem, Poorna market and Dabagardens, most vehicles are parked on the roads, causing great inconvenience to the commuters.

However, with the launch of the MLCP facility in one of the prime localities, parking woes are expected to be resolved to a substantial level.

After the formation of the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh, it is paying special focus on comprehensive development of the state. As part of it, similar MLCP facilities are likely to come up in other areas.