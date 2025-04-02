MNREGS significantly contributes to infra devpt in Kurnool

Kurnool: The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) has significantly contributed to infrastructure development in Kurnool district, according to District Collector P Ranjith Basha.

The scheme has facilitated the construction of roads, farm ponds and water conservation structures, benefiting thousands of rural households.

Addressing a meeting on Tuesday, the Collector has said that under MGNREGA, 2.14 lakh families received employment generating 89 lakh workdays. The government disbursed Rs 250 crore as wages, ensuring financial support to rural labourers.

Kurnool district secured the top position in the State in CC road construction, with 119.72 kilometres of roads built at a cost of Rs 78 crore. Additionally, the district ranks second in the State in terms of daily wages, with an average of Rs 286 per worker.

The scheme also facilitated key infrastructure projects. Under the material payment component, Rs 144.50 crore was spent on constructing CC roads, cattle shelters, farm ponds and plantations.

Water conservation received a major boost with 1,496 desilting and restoration projects completed in ponds and reservoirs. This enabled the percolation of 149.60 crore litres of water into the ground, providing Rs 17.03 crore in wages to laborers.

For small and marginal farmers from SC/ST communities, 981 farm ponds were built, with Rs 11.77 crore disbursed as wages. Additionally, 6,273 kilometres of canal desilting was undertaken, with Rs 92.91 crore allocated for labor wages.

To support livestock, 751 cattle shelters were constructed at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore. The horticulture sector also benefited, with Rs 5.86 crore invested in establishing fruit orchards across 3,774 acres, covering crops like mango, sweet lime, sapota, drumstick and lemon.

As per the State government directives, a three-month action plan has been devised under the ‘Panch Pradhan’ initiative.

Cattle Troughs: Rs 1 crore has been allocated for constructing 300 cattle troughs, scheduled for completion by April 10. Farm Ponds & Water Projects: With a target to generate 12 lakh workdays, Rs 54 crore will be spent on building 8,500 farm ponds and executing water conservation projects, to be completed by May 31.

Desilting and Restoration: Plans include desilting 138 reservoirs and ponds, along with 3,000 kilometres of canal cleaning, to enhance water conservation. Wage Hike: The daily wage for labourers will increase to Rs 307, with Rs 300 crore allocated for wages in the upcoming financial year.

The district administration aims to continue leveraging MGNREGS to enhance rural infrastructure, improve employment opportunities and support sustainable development, stated Collector P Ranjith Basha.