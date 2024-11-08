MNREGS works worth Rs 80 cr taken up: Collector O Anand

Nellore: District Collector O Anand said various developmental works worth Rs 80 crore are being taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in the district. On Thursday, he inspected the ongoing internal roads and additional classrooms works in Zilla Parishad Boys High School and College at Brahmana Kraka village of Jaladanki mandal.

Later speaking to the reporters, the Collector said that both the Central and State governments have issued orders for taking up the works under MNREGS so as to provide employment to the poor. He disclosed that as part of this programme, internal road works, Mini Gokulams (Cattle sheds) are being constructed in various places across the district.

Construction of as many as 100 Mini Gokulams against the proposal of 1,300 were already completed and the remaining are under progress in various stages.

Collector Anand has directed the officials to bring awareness among the people over MNREGS for the benefit of scores of poor.

Earlier, the Collector has inspected the construction of Mini Gokulam and lemon garden in Velagapadu village of Kaligiri mandal that were sanctioned under MNREGS and interacted with the beneficiaries.

Following the plea of lemon garden owner K Vinodamma during interaction, the Collector has sanctioned drip irrigation unit to her and ordered the officials concerned to arrange the unit at once.

Kavali RDO Vamsi Krishna, DWMA PD Ganga Bhavani, Panchayath SE Ashok Kumar, Kaligiri MPDO Prathyusha and others were present.