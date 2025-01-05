Model SV temple will be set up at Maha Kumbh Mela: TTD chairman

Tirupati: TTD Chairman BR Naidu has said that all arrangements are being made for setting up of a model temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy next to Vasuki Temple in Sector 6 during the upcoming mega religious event of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26.

Speaking to reporters at Ramachandra Pushkarini in Tirupati on Saturday after inspecting SSD token issuing counters, the Chairman said that a model temple of Srivaru is being built in Prayagraj, to facilitate devotees, especially from North India, to have darshan of Sri Venkateswara. Srivari Kalyanotsavam, Chakrasnanam and other auspicious events will also be held on the lines of Tirumala.

He said all electrical and flower decorations would be taken up to impress devotees. An action plan has also been prepared in advance as there is a possibility of a large congregation of pilgrim crowd on the main days of the Maha Kumbh Mela. He said that TTD officials are making arrangements to live broadcast the event through SVBC. Tirupati JEO (H&E) Gautami, CVSO Sridhar, Municipal Commissioner Maurya, CE Satyanarayana and other officials were also present.