Modern jobs need social, technical skills

Vijayawada: Programmed rector of MBA from SRM University Prof Dharma Teja took part in national seminar here on Wednesday on ‘Management Leadership in the Digital Age: Need for Adaptation’ organised by the Department of BBA of Andhra Loyola College.

Speaking on the occasion, he delved into the critical aspects of modern leadership, emphasising the paramount importance of risk management, adaptability, agility and innovation.

Rector Fr John was the chief guest and Correspondent Fr Sagaya Raj, Dean of Commerce and Business Administration Fr S Melchoir also participated.

The two-day conference proceedings on the theme were unveiled by the Fathers and the resource persons.

Head of the Department K Durga Pavani and coordinator G Sravan Kumar and other faculty members were also present.