Modern outlook essential in zoological studies: SVU VC

Tirupati: SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy observed that new wave studies are essential in Zoological studies to meet the requirements of modern science and technology. Addressing a three-day hands on workshop organised by the Department of Zoology in association with Luminics corporation of America on 'Flow Cytometry' which began in SVU on Monday, the VC said the students should develop skills in the field of science and technology.

They should concentrate on skill development for better job opportunities. He said in the biological studies, the use of flow cytometry is abundant. To screen the cancer cells and to identify different diseases, flow cytometry is of immense help which is a very costly and latest equipment. He advised young researchers to do research utilising modern gadgets like this.

Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy and Registrar Prof OMd Hussain said that in the New Education Policy, usage of modern equipment is of paramount importance and developing skills to use them is important for researchers. SVU Science college principal Prof M Srinivasulu Reddy, workshop convenor Dr Rajasekhar, Head of the department of Zoology Prof P Jacob Das, IISER Prof Dr V Siva Kumar, representatives of Luminics corporation Debjani Kundu, Yasir Irfan attended the programme along with students and research scholars.