  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Modernisation of Kanigiri reservoir sought

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 11:11 AM IST
Modernisation of Kanigiri reservoir sought
X

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy along with her husband and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Amaravati and submitted a representation on various issues related to her constituency on Tuesday.

In her representation the MLA has appealed to Chandrababu Naidu to sanction the funds for various developmental works like modernisation of Kanigiri reservoir, Mudivarthi cause way, construction of Gangapatnam- Palkepalem Vupputeru bridge, and release of funds related to Chief Minister's Relief Fund(CMRF).

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy also brought several issues related to development of Nellore district to notice of the Chief Minister on this occasion.

Tags

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy representationVemireddy Prabhakara Reddy Nellore MP meetingN Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati meetingKanigiri reservoir modernisation proposalGangapatnam Palkepalem Vupputeru bridge request
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Plan to increase imports of precious metals from US

Plan to increase imports of precious metals from US

National News

More
Share it
X