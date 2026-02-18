Modernisation of Kanigiri reservoir sought

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy along with her husband and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Amaravati and submitted a representation on various issues related to her constituency on Tuesday.

In her representation the MLA has appealed to Chandrababu Naidu to sanction the funds for various developmental works like modernisation of Kanigiri reservoir, Mudivarthi cause way, construction of Gangapatnam- Palkepalem Vupputeru bridge, and release of funds related to Chief Minister's Relief Fund(CMRF).

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy also brought several issues related to development of Nellore district to notice of the Chief Minister on this occasion.