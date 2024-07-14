Modernisation of Narayanapuram project canals stalled

Srikakulam : Canals of Narayanapuram irrigation project are being neglected due to fund crunch, causing worry among farmers as kharif activities pick up momentum. The project located Narayanapuram village in Burja mandal across the Nagavali river has both Right Main Canal (RMC) and Left Main Canal (LMC). Length of RMC is 50 km and LMC’s 40 km.

The first TDP government after bifurcation entered into an agreement with the Japan Internation Cooperation Agency (JICA) for modernisation of canals at an estimated cost of Rs112 crore. These works were allotted to a Vijayawada-based company but the modernisation process fizzled out in the midway at that time. During the YSRCP rule, these works had been neglected. Again, silt removing and bund strengthening works are going on along the LMC and RMC in the last few days.

As part of modernisation, concrete works like bridges, shutters, sluice, culvert walls, cement pipes are to be completed but the modernisation confined to desilting and jungle clearance only. The project was damaged and supporting walls and stone construction works were also affected. In the wake of rainy season, these works are not possible during current season.

Project assistant executive engineer (AEE) G V Ramana said desilting works were going on in Right Main Canal.

AEE, S. Srinivasa Rao said about 30 per cent of works were completed in Left Main Canal so far.