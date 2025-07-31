  • Menu
Modernisation of VMRDA Central Park nears completion

VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal, Commissioner KS Viswanathan and MLA V Ramakrishna Babu inaugurating a drinking water facility in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

  • VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal pays a surprise visit to VMRDA Central Park
  • Interacts with the walkers and visitors and sought their opinions on what improvisation of the park

Visakhapatnam: Required amenities will be provided at all tourist spots in the district, said Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner KS Viswanathan. Paying a surprise visit to VMRDA Central Park here on Wednesday, they interacted with the walkers and visitors and sought their opinions on what improvisation of the park.

Speaking about the maintenance and repair works carried out at the park, the Commissioner and chairperson assured that the works would be completed in 20 days. They said that some works have already been completed up to 90 per cent.

Later, the Commissioner and chairperson along with East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, inaugurated a purified drinking water facility at the Kursura Submarine Museum and the TU-142 Fighter Aircraft Museum.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, Divi’s Laboratories allocated a fund of Rs 30 lakh for the purpose. Speaking on the occasion, the chairman mentioned that special attention will be paid to creating infrastructure facilities through VMRDA in popular tourist places.

Joint Commissioner Ramesh, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Supervising Engineer Bhavani Shankar, Executive Engineers Ramaraju and Durga Prasad, DIVIS representatives Koteswara Rao, Suresh Kumar and others were present.

