Just In
Modernised analytical chemistry lab inaugurated at AU
Visakhapatnam: Ina step to facilitate students to carry out academic and research activities, a modernised analytical chemistry laboratory was inaugurated in Andhra University. The facility is developed at a cost of Rs 28 lakh supported by the Divi’s Laboratories as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative. On Monday, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao along with vice-president of Divi’s Laboratories L V Ramana inaugurated the new facility at the campus. Later, the lab was inspected by the university officials.
Appreciating the management of the Divi’s, the Vice-Chancellor of AU said that the lab would be very useful for the students to carry out their academic and research activities. Further, the V-C explained that they are conducting a green chemistry course in AU Engineering College. The V-C informed that the AU is establishing a NABL standard state-of-the-art food testing and standardisation laboratory and works towards this will be completed in two months. AU Registrar E N Dhanamjaya Rao sought employment opportunities in Divi’s Laboratories for the skilled students who have completed PG in Chemistry and Pharmacy in AU.
Vice-president of Divi’s Laboratories L V Ramana and GM (P&A) department Y S Koteswara Rao were honoured on the occasion. Science College Principal M V R Raju, Research and Development Dean, BOS Chairman K Basavaiah, Divi’s Laboratories CSR department manager D Suresh Kumar, deans, professors, retired professors and others participated in the programme that included planting of saplings on the premises of the analytical laboratory.