  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Modernised analytical chemistry lab inaugurated at AU

Modernised analytical chemistry lab inaugurated at AU
x

A modernised analytical chemistry laboratory inaugurated in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Ina step to facilitate students to carry out academic and research activities, a modernised analytical chemistry laboratory was...

Visakhapatnam: Ina step to facilitate students to carry out academic and research activities, a modernised analytical chemistry laboratory was inaugurated in Andhra University. The facility is developed at a cost of Rs 28 lakh supported by the Divi’s Laboratories as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative. On Monday, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao along with vice-president of Divi’s Laboratories L V Ramana inaugurated the new facility at the campus. Later, the lab was inspected by the university officials.

Appreciating the management of the Divi’s, the Vice-Chancellor of AU said that the lab would be very useful for the students to carry out their academic and research activities. Further, the V-C explained that they are conducting a green chemistry course in AU Engineering College. The V-C informed that the AU is establishing a NABL standard state-of-the-art food testing and standardisation laboratory and works towards this will be completed in two months. AU Registrar E N Dhanamjaya Rao sought employment opportunities in Divi’s Laboratories for the skilled students who have completed PG in Chemistry and Pharmacy in AU.

Vice-president of Divi’s Laboratories L V Ramana and GM (P&A) department Y S Koteswara Rao were honoured on the occasion. Science College Principal M V R Raju, Research and Development Dean, BOS Chairman K Basavaiah, Divi’s Laboratories CSR department manager D Suresh Kumar, deans, professors, retired professors and others participated in the programme that included planting of saplings on the premises of the analytical laboratory.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick