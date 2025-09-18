Modi’s 75th birthday celebrated

Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu, Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, has celebrated the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhi Road here on Wednesday.

The celebrations began with cake cutting and sweets distribution, followed by distribution of TB kits to nearly 100 patients.

Chief guest TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy praised the PM’s vision for India’s global progress and lauded Dr Rayulu’s service activities.

PC Rayulu highlighted the Prime Minister’s efforts to eradicate TB from the country and wished him a long and healthy life.

BJP leader and senior advocate Ajay Kumar, district Leprosy AIDS and TB Officer Dr Shailaja, Ruia Hospital TB staff, BJP leaders and other dignitaries participated in the programme.