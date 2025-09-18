Live
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
- India’s exports likely to go up by 6% this year: Piyush Goyal
Modi’s 75th birthday celebrated
Highlights
Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu, Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, has celebrated the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhi Road here on Wednesday.
The celebrations began with cake cutting and sweets distribution, followed by distribution of TB kits to nearly 100 patients.
Chief guest TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy praised the PM’s vision for India’s global progress and lauded Dr Rayulu’s service activities.
PC Rayulu highlighted the Prime Minister’s efforts to eradicate TB from the country and wished him a long and healthy life.
BJP leader and senior advocate Ajay Kumar, district Leprosy AIDS and TB Officer Dr Shailaja, Ruia Hospital TB staff, BJP leaders and other dignitaries participated in the programme.
