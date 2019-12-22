Trending :
Modi's policies driving nation into crisis: CPI Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja said that country plunged into deep crisis due to policies of the Central government led by...

Guntur: Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja said that country plunged into deep crisis due to policies of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raja addressed a meeting held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram in Guntur city on Saturday in connection with the CPI's 95th anniversary celebrations. He said that due to economic slowdown, several industries were closed and unemployment was increasing in the country.

He alleged that the NDA government led by the BJP was encouraging violence in the name of NRC, CAA. He called upon people to make the proposed national-wide bandh on January 8 a success.

He also pointed out that the political parties supporting NDA were also opposing the decision of the Centre to give citizenship to the Hindus who migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and added that Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar and Odisha were also opposing the decision.

He alleged that Modi government was implementing RSS agenda and weakening secularism. He opposed abolition of Article-370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the people to fight against anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana, State secretary K Ramakrishna and assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao were among those who participated.

