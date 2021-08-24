Monsoon session of AP Assembly in September

Amaravati: The monsoon session of the State Assembly is likely to be held during the first half of September. It is learnt that the session would be for about four to five days.

The session is likely to be held after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's weeklong holiday trip to London and Paris, according to sources. Meanwhile, the State government on Tuesday issued orders introducing the biometric system for attendance of employees in the secretariat and other government offices. It may be noted that the biometric attendance system was dispensed with in May 2020 due to Covid pandemic.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das issued the orders directing the department heads to reintroduce the biometric system in offices.

He directed the IT, E&C department to see that the devices are operational in the secretariat and other offices immediately. He directed all the departments of secretariat, heads of departments, District Collectors, autonomous organisations and State units to take necessary action to reintroduce the biometric attendance system for employees.

