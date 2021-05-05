Moral support can help fight Covid: Akhila Mishra

Anantapur: No medicine would work on a Covid positive patient unless he remains claim. People should know that Covid is like any other disease but the only condition is it is contagious, said Akhila Mithra, a young Covid survivor.



Akhila being a student of Bachelors in Naturopathy and Yoga Science knew how important it was to stay positive and also to exercise. "My Covid battle was a little difficult; as neither did government hospitals nor did private hospitals have empty beds. And my ears kept echoing about Covid deaths," said Akhila.

With lack of beds in hospitals Akhila had to remain in home quarantine. However she was provided with medication from government hospitals and her progress was monitored on phone.

"My parents and friends gave me strength and moral support. Any time I would feel low they would video call me. Surely! Nothing could have been done without them," she added.

Meanwhile as a student of naturopathy medicine, she was also administered with naturopathy medicines and protein-rich diet like juices, eggs and herbs. Moreover, acupuncture therapy and yoga were a part of her daily routine. Her battle lasted for as many as 14 days. "I assure all the Covid victims not to fear or panic and all will be well. Be fearless," said Akhila Mithra.