More BC Gurukul schools to be opened across state

Kurnool: The state government will establish several new BC welfare Gurukul schools across the state, BC, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha announced Tuesday.

Speaking at the state-level Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at Sunayana Auditorium in the Kurnool collectorate, Savitha emphasised the coalition government’s commitment to promoting education among backward classes. The government will soon provide educational loans to BC students pursuing higher studies at a nominal 0.25 per cent interest rate, with the state acting as guarantor, she said.

Savitha, along with minister T G Bharath, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives, paid floral tributes to Maharshi Valmiki and lit a ceremonial lamp.

“Valmiki’s Ramayana continues to guide humanity on the path of righteousness,” Savitha said. “The Ramayana is not merely a religious scripture; it is a moral compass that teaches family values, ethics and principles of governance.”

She noted that even foreigners acknowledge its universal lessons on social harmony and leadership.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to uplifting the Valmiki community, Savitha said comprehensive development can only be achieved under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. She recalled that during the 2014-19 TDP government, Valmiki Jayanti was declared a state festival. The Assembly also passed a resolution recommending inclusion of the Valmiki community in the Scheduled Tribes list based on the Satyapal Committee report.

”We will continue efforts to ensure their inclusion in the ST category,” she said. The coalition government aims to transform every BC household by encouraging entrepreneurship and self-employment, the minister added.

”Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to make at least one person from every BC family a successful entrepreneur,” she said.

Savitha noted that BC candidates trained through Study Circles performed well in the recent Mega DSC recruitment, with more than 250 securing teaching posts.

Senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, officials and numerous Valmiki community members attended the event.