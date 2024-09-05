Live
More flood fury in store for residents of Vidyadharapuram
Thousands of people are still facing difficulties in Kabela junction, Sitara junction area, Urmila Nagar, Rama Rajya Nagar, Vidyadhara Puram areas on Wednesday due to the stagnation of Budameru floodwaters.
Two to three feet of flood waters logged on the roads and streets forcing the people to stay inside their homes. These residents are desperately waiting for the supply of drinking water through tankers and the food. The Budameru flash floods shocked the people and they had no time to move to other places.
Floodwaters are gradually receding since Tuesday and it is expected the colonies will come out of floodwaters by Thursday or Friday. The colony residents are facing a challenging task of cleaning their homes as dirty and mud waters stagnated for three to four days. Two-wheelers, autos and cars have to be repaired due to flood waters entering the vehicles.
The APSRTC suffered loss to the tune of Rs 1 crore as the floodwaters entered the depot. The RTC buses engine oil has to be changed and repairs have to be taken up to buses in the depot located in Vidyadharapuram. The APSRTC has suspended the operations to scores of colonies since September 1 due to Budameru flash floods.