More harm to AP from Jagan than bifurcation

Machilipatnam: Palakollu MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu alleged that the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's destructive actions had done more damage to the state than bifurcation of the state.

Attending a programme at Machilipatnam on Friday, he said Jagan who came to power by asking one chance is making people suffer. The Politburo member of TDP said the CM cheated all the BC, SC, ST, and Minority women after promising pension to those who crossed 45 years.

He said Jagan and the YSRCP MPs do not have the courage to question injustice done to AP in the Central budget. He said during previous TDP government's tenure, they had put a lot of pressure on the Central government to protect the state's rights. The MLA asked all the TDP activists and cadre to bring back the TDP to power by doing hard work. TDP leaders Mahanti Raja, PV Phanikumar and others were present.