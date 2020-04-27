More than 1 Cr credit and debit cards to farmers for loans: Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 56 lakh farmer credit cards and 56 lakh debit cards would be introduced by Kharif season to ease the process for government incentives, crop loans. The government is focusing on creating new accounts for the farmers for added benefits, during a review meeting on Rythu Bharosa Centres at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur on Monday.

The Chief Minister stated that all the benefits provided to the farmers by the State government should be directly credited into their accounts.

The Chief Minister further stated that 11,158 Rythu Bharosa centres are going to be established across the State by June 1.

Stating that farmers expect quality seeds, Jagan said that it was the responsibility of the State government to supply them. He directed the officials to make sure quality seeds are being supplied without any irregularities. Officials were asked to bookcases against those involved in the supply of spurious seeds.

In regard to the aquaculture, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to start an exclusive call centre in order to address the issues of the aqua farmers. He also emphasised on the supply of quality seed and feed for the aqua produce.