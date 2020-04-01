More than 1000 people from AP visited Nizamuddin Mosque between March 15 to 17

Amaravati: Caught in the grip of deep grief due to the suspected threat of Coronavirus after they returned from the Nizamuddin Mosque in New Delhi, the Muslim pilgrims are feeling insecurity.



They opined that the government wanted misleading society by saying that all those who attended the religious meeting were affected by COVID19.

Speaking to this correspondent, Sk Nayamatullah, an elder of the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz from Guntur said that they have been cooperating with the government and all those who attended the programme in New Delhi were sent to the hospitals as directed by the Governments. At the same time, the Muslim people opined that the government is not revealing the statistics related to the people who tested negative.

There are hundreds of people tested negative, but the government is revealing only positive cases and hence creating a panic psyc, they observed. The other members revealed that the poor amenities at the hospitals are making life worse than the virus. The people said that the government is not providing good food, isolated centres are not in a good environment.

Another person, who attended the religious event in New Delhi and now at the Hospital said that "It seems, the government targetted only Muslim community. But, the COVID19 does not come from Nizamuddin Mosque. Everyone knew that from where it came. Both State and Union governments allowed lakhs of people to return from the COVID19 affected countries and did not take adequate measures when such people returned. Now, the governments are projecting only Muslim pilgrims and Nizamuddin Mosque, which is unfortunate".

A 40 year old said that, "How could one justify that only the persons coming from Nizamuddin spread the virus in the trains and other transportation facilities in the country? There were NRIs too returned. First, they tested negative at the time of arrival. After that, some of them tested COVID positive. Then how could one judge this dynamic development and attribute to one community?"

Meanwhile, Nayamatullah said, "Testing is good. We are identifying the people and sending them to hospitals. But, the government has to reveal the facts related to negative cases also, then only the people will be confident enough. Otherwise, it is creating insecurity feelings among the people".

He said that he suggested the people be admitted at Katuri Medical Hospital and almost all the pilgrims returned to Guntur from Delhi are in the hospital.

The people who were admitted to the hospitals were not provided with food and water. They have to give a separate treatment to asymptomatic and symptomatic people, he suggested.