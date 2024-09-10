  • Menu
More than 350 Ganesh idols immersed on 3rd day in Tirupati

Ganesh nimajjanam at Vinayaka Sagar on Karakambadi road in Tirupati on Monday

Tirupati: Ganesh Nimajjanam, the mass immersion of idols, on the third day of the festival was conducted with the religious fervour here on Monday. Several Ganesh idols brought in a procession from different localities through the five routes marked by the police, were immersed in Vinayaka Sagar on Karakambadi road. More than 350 idols, that were brought amid traditional music, drumbeat, were immersed in the tank.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) made elaborate arrangements including cranes for the immersion of big Ganesh idols, expert swimmers for safety, lighting and other facilities in Vinayaka Sagar. Police facilitated the procession in the five routes to run smoothly without causing inconvenience to the public.

Varasiddhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee members and volunteers monitored Ganesh procession and also coordinated with various departments for the successful completion of the mass immersion. The Committee convener Samanchi Srinivas thanked revenue, police, Municipal Corporation departments for their support for conducting this ritual.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu and others were present.

