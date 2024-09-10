Live
- GST Council to Review 18% Tax on Insurance Premiums by October
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
Just In
More than 350 Ganesh idols immersed on 3rd day in Tirupati
Tirupati: Ganesh Nimajjanam, the mass immersion of idols, on the third day of the festival was conducted with the religious fervour here on Monday....
Tirupati: Ganesh Nimajjanam, the mass immersion of idols, on the third day of the festival was conducted with the religious fervour here on Monday. Several Ganesh idols brought in a procession from different localities through the five routes marked by the police, were immersed in Vinayaka Sagar on Karakambadi road. More than 350 idols, that were brought amid traditional music, drumbeat, were immersed in the tank.
Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) made elaborate arrangements including cranes for the immersion of big Ganesh idols, expert swimmers for safety, lighting and other facilities in Vinayaka Sagar. Police facilitated the procession in the five routes to run smoothly without causing inconvenience to the public.
Varasiddhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee members and volunteers monitored Ganesh procession and also coordinated with various departments for the successful completion of the mass immersion. The Committee convener Samanchi Srinivas thanked revenue, police, Municipal Corporation departments for their support for conducting this ritual.
MLA Arani Srinivasulu and others were present.