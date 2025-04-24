  • Menu
Mortal remains of techie killed in terror attack arrived in Kavali

Mortal remains of techie killed in terror attack arrived in Kavali
Highlights

The mortal remains of Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer who tragically lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, have arrived in Kavali, located in the Sri Potti Sri Ramulu district.

The mortal remains of Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer who tragically lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, have arrived in Kavali, located in the Sri Potti Sri Ramulu district.

Madhusudhan's parents, who reside in the local potter's street, are mourning the untimely loss of their son. Originally from Kavali, Madhusudhan had been living in Bengaluru for the past 12 years.

His last rites are set to take place in Kavali, providing family and friends with the opportunity to pay their final respects during this difficult time.

