Mother and child die after car plunges into canal in Krishna district

In a ghastly road accident took place in Krishna district, a car derailed near Chodavaram on the Avanigadda embankment at pennamulur in Vijayawada at around 2 am and plunged into a canal. The mother and a child who belongs to Avanigadda died in the accident while father and grandson survived with injuries in accident. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

The family left Avanigadda in Krishna district for Penumaka village in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district in a car. The car they were traveling had derailed on the Avanigadda-Vijayawada- Krishna embankment and plunged into a canal.

With the death of the mother and child, there has been mourns in the village. Police suspect the accident happened while the passengers were asleep.