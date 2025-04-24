Mourning for Pahalgam victims

Tirupati: Mourning the death of 26 tourists who were brutally killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP activists held a candlelight rally in the city on Wednesday. The rally which started from Old Municipal office and ended Nalugukalla Mandapam where the participants condoled the death of 28 tourists who lost their lives in a terrorist attack, they also observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

The leaders including BJP District President Samanchi Srinivas, BJP Cultural Wing Convener Gunadala Gopinath, Naveen Kumar Reddy, Muni Subramanyam, Penubala Chandra Sekhar who participated in the rally urged the center to take tough measures to check the terrorist in Jammu and Kasmir and ensure the safety of the tourists in that state.