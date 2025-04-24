  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mourning for Pahalgam victims

Mourning for Pahalgam victims
x
Highlights

BJP activists held a candlelight rally

Tirupati: Mourning the death of 26 tourists who were brutally killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP activists held a candlelight rally in the city on Wednesday. The rally which started from Old Municipal office and ended Nalugukalla Mandapam where the participants condoled the death of 28 tourists who lost their lives in a terrorist attack, they also observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

The leaders including BJP District President Samanchi Srinivas, BJP Cultural Wing Convener Gunadala Gopinath, Naveen Kumar Reddy, Muni Subramanyam, Penubala Chandra Sekhar who participated in the rally urged the center to take tough measures to check the terrorist in Jammu and Kasmir and ensure the safety of the tourists in that state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick