Move to hold Andhra Pradesh local body polls shocking: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam party national president and leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu took serious exception on Saturday to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holding discussions with the officials to discuss fresh schedule for local body elections showing sheer negligence towards stepping up coronavirus preventive measures.



Naidu wondered how the Chief Minister could think of holding polls to local bodies when the whole world was fighting to mitigate the worst effects of the killer virus. "Jagan Mohan Reddy is not learning lessons and willing to risk the health of millions for political gains. It is really shocking."

He was reacting to reports that the State government was considering to take South Korea as an example where the elections were held on Thursday despite epidemic threat and arrangements were being made for counting. The State government is planning to hold elections after May 3, when the extended lockdown ends.

Writes letter to CM: Meanwhile, objecting to forcible collection of donations, Naidu has written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to force women's self-help groups, the farmers' societies, the hospital managements and trade and industry organisations to donate to the CM Relief Fund in the name of coronavirus relief.

If required, the government could accept voluntary donations from those who can afford to give despite the present financial distress. Stating that the government has itself shown Rs 30,000 cr more revenue, Naidu said that there were huge Central funds which were received towards devolutions, 14th Finance Commission and COVID relief funds. He alleged that the State government was diverting funds without giving financial support to strengthen the fight against virus.

Unfortunately, the YSRCP leaders were collecting commissions even in distribution of Rs 1,000 and groceries, he said. This relief was denied to 25 lakh poor whose ration cards were removed along political considerations.

Naidu accused the Chief Minister of ignoring Prime Minister Modi's call that each person should help five others. The YSRCP leaders were threatening and obstructing different organisations which came forward to distribute relief in response to the Prime Minister's call. It was really atrocious on the part of YSRCP to take relief material from the voluntary organisations to distribute the same to their own activists, he said.

Naidu accused the YSRCP government of neglecting the epidemic and releasing false reports on virus transmission creating confusion among people. The total concentration of YSRCP leaders was on getting lockdown lifted and getting local body elections held as early as possible but not on saving lives of people. Ignorance of the Chief Minister was pushing the State into a serious health crisis, The TDP chief lamented.

He expressed concern over rapid virus transmission in the State.