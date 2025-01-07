MP assures to set up Ambedkar Open varsity in AP

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath has assured that he would try to establish Dr BR Ambedkar Open Uni-versity in Andhra Pradesh.

The MP said 10 years completed after bifurcation of the state and felt there is a need to set up Dr BR Ambedkar University in AP also to help the AP stu-dents.

The MP responded to the representation given by Dr BR Ambedkar Open University OSD Dr Velaga Joshi. The OSD informed that 30,000 students will suffer loss due to denial of admis-sions by Dr BR Ambedkar University located in Hyderabad.

He said Dr BR Ambedkar University should be set up in Andhra Pradesh also to help the AP students.

He said Dr BR Ambedkar University is in the tenth schedule of the constitution and AP can also set up the varsity in the state.