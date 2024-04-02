MP Bharat challenges Murali Mohan and Adireddy Bhavni for discussion on development

The battle for Rajahmundry continues as MP Bharat Ram challenges former MP Murali Mohan and MLA Adireddy Bhavani to an open discussion on the development of the city. During a ward tour on Tuesday, MP Bharat went door to door in the 23rd ward, highlighting the progress he has made as an MP. He criticized the previous leaders for not doing any development work for the city and questioned why people should vote for them.

MP Bharat listed several development projects he has initiated, including the Morampudi flyover bridge, funds for airport development, railway station development, government medical college, ESI building, Kambala pond park, and various other parks and recreational areas in the city. He emphasized his love for the city and his commitment to making it a world-class destination.

He also highlighted the Jagananna government medical colleges initiative, which aims to provide free medical education to underprivileged children. MP Bharat expressed his determination to continue developing the city at a rapid pace and promised to make the Godavari Bund even better than the Hyderabad Tank Bund.

Ruda Chairman Rauthu Suryaprakash Rao, City YCP President Adapa Srihari, and other party members were present at the event. MP Bharat urged the citizens of Rajahmundry to support him in his vision for the city's development and promised to work tirelessly to make Rajahmundry a global city on the world map.